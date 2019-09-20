The union says its focus is on decreasing patient-to-nurse ratios. For example, the union says Tenet assigns eight patients per nurse in Palmetto’s surgical unit, double the level the union says research recommends.
Tenet issued a statement saying it’s disappointed but patients will be cared for by replacement nurses. The Dallas-based company has 65 hospitals and 115,000 employees nationwide.
