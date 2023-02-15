The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Nutrien: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

February 15, 2023 at 6:11 p.m. EST

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — SASKATOON, Saskatchewan — Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $1.11 billion.

The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan-based company said it had profit of $2.15 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $2.02 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.63 per share.

The producer of potash and other fertilizers posted revenue of $7.53 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.55 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NTR

