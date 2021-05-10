A: One of the most powerful things I’ve seen in my career is when we decided to hold “Courageous Conversations,” (a program in which former TIAA CEO) Roger Ferguson engaged the employee base with issues of his life. I did as well. It encouraged employees to share their own stories. The hairs went up on the back of my neck as I heard the stories. You saw the power of that and the need, that we should be out there, giving our views, because it’s important to every single one of our employees.