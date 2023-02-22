Nvidia: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.41 billion.
The maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence posted revenue of $6.05 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.01 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.37 billion, or $1.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $26.97 billion.
