NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
J.M. Smucker Co., down $5.72 to $100.80
The packaged food company had a weak fourth quarter and gave disappointing forecasts for the current year.
Allergan PLC, up $7.89 to $163.27
Bloomberg News reported that Carl Icahn bought stock in the company, which is facing criticism from other investors.
NXP Semiconductors NV, up $5.55 to $120.07
The Wall Street Journal reported that Chinese regulators may soon approve Qualcomm’s offer to buy NXP.
Conn’s Inc., up $6.30 to $31.95
The retailer had a strong first quarter and said sales improved in April.
Fortive Corp., up $3.02 to $77.98
The industrial conglomerate offered to buy a Johnson & Johnson business for $2.7 billion.
Applied Materials Inc., down $1.28 to $51.25
Technology companies slumped Thursday after they reached record highs over the last few days.
EOG Resources Inc., up $1.79 to $117.93
Energy companies rose with the price of oil and other fuels.
Five Below Inc., up $17.77 to $99.05
The discount retailer raised its annual forecasts after its first-quarter report was better than analysts expected.
