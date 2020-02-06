The company is transitioning from its roots in print to a more sustainable online model for news; many local outlets and other newspaper chains have struggled with similar efforts.

The Times is raising the price of its digital-only news subscription to $17 a month from $15 for many customers, the first such increase since it launched in 2011. It will affect 750,000 customers by the end of the year.

Subscription revenue in the fourth quarter rose 4.5% to $275.3 million, while advertising revenues declined 10.7% to $171.3 million.

Print-ad revenue slid 10.5% to $79.1 million, while digital-ad revenue fell 10.8% to $92.2 million. Print-ad sales have long been falling as readers shift online. The company did not offer an explanation for the digital decline other than to say that it was a difficult comparison to a strong 2018 quarter. The company expects digital advertising revenue to continue to drop this quarter.

It also got a big revenue bump from its TV show, “The Weekly,” which launched last summer, as well as its growing podcast business.

The New York Times Co. reported that overall fourth-quarter earnings rose 20% to $68.2 million, or 41 cents per share, while revenue rose 1% to $508.4 million.

For the year, the New York-based company reported profit of $140 million on revenue of $1.81 billion.

The company’s stock rose 13.5% to $38.83 in afternoon trading. Shares of The New York Times have risen 27% in the last 12 months.