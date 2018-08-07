NEW YORK — Once synonymous with New York City, iconic yellow taxis have been supplanted by a veritable army of black cars that pick up riders though the Uber, Lyft and other ride-sharing apps.

The rise in the number of ride-hail vehicles has been so dizzying that the New York City Council is pondering a series of legislative proposals to be voted on Wednesday. That includes a one-year cap on new licenses while a study of the industry is undertaken that would make it the first major city in the country to put a limit in place.

The proposals are supported by advocates for taxi drivers. But there has been strong pushback from the app companies and those who say the vehicles have become a vital part of the city’s transportation network.

