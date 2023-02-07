Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGLES, Calif. — LOS ANGLES, Calif. — Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $13.2 million.
The specialty finance company posted revenue of $70 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.3 million.
