Oceaneering International: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $23.1 million.
The oilfield services company posted revenue of $536.2 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $25.9 million, or 26 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.07 billion.
_____
