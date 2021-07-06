Welbilt Inc., up $1.84. to $25.02.
The food and beverage equipment maker received an increased buyout offer from Ali Group.
Generac Holdings Inc., up $14.15 to $429.35.
The generator maker is buying Chilicon Power, which focuses on products for the solar energy market.
Talos Energy Inc., down $1.27 to $14.82.
The oil and gas company will not operate a field it discovered in Mexico after the government sided with state-owned Pemex in a dispute.
BioNTech SE, down $10.50 to $213.50.
An Israeli study found that the company’s COVID-19 vaccine, developed with Pfizer, is less effective at halting a new worrisome variant.
Hess Corp., down $2.99 to $85.18
Falling oil prices weighed down energy company stocks.
Bank of America Corp., down $1.08 to $40.07.
Bond yields fell, which hurts banks’ ability to charge more lucrative interest rates on loans.