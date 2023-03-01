ODP Corp.: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOCA RATON, Fla. — BOCA RATON, Fla. — ODP Corp. (ODP) on Wednesday reported earnings of $17 million in its fourth quarter. The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations and non-recurring costs, came to 85 cents per share.

The office supply retailer posted revenue of $2.11 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $166 million, or $3.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.49 billion.

ODP Corp. expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $5.10 per share, with revenue in the range of $8 billion to $8.4 billion.

