The Framingham, Massachusetts-based parent company, which also operates HomeGoods and T.J. Maxx, first announced the online launch earlier this year. T.J. Maxx has a small presence online while HomeGoods doesn’t sell online.
TJX Cos. has fared well despite the company’s late moves into e-commerce. It delivered a 5% increase in net sales and a 2% increase in sales at established stores during the second quarter.
