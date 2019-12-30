“This behavior has been, is and always will be wrong,” Hornaday said.

Police in Junction City said in a Facebook post that the department is “upset this occurred” but said it does not represent how the majority of people in the community feel about law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office in Geary County, where Junction City is located, said that in “a show of faith,” the sheriff and some of his command staff will be visiting the McDonald’s on Monday morning to have a cup of coffee.

“We dont know the whole story and are saddened by seeing this incident in our community,” the post said. “However, we at the Geary County Sheriff’s Office, believe this was an isolated incident and have faith in management at McDonald’s to get to the bottom of the situation.”

McDonald’s corporate media didn’t immediately respond to request for comment from The Associated Press.

