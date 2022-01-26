He said the incident was reported to local and federal authorities.
Puerto Rico has struggled with hackers in recent years. Last year, a private company that took over operations for the transmission and distribution of electricity in the U.S. territory reported a cyberattack on its website that prevented customers from accessing the site.
In 2020, an online scam attempted to steal more than $4 million from Puerto Rican government agencies, forcing authorities to freeze $2.9 million. Later that year, hackers broke into the database of Puerto Rico’s fire department and demanded $600,000 in an act of alleged extortion.