WASHINGTON — A government official says the Trump administration is moving forward with a proposal to revoke part of California’s authority to set its own automotive emissions and fuel economy standards.

The official, who is familiar with the regulatory process, says the Environmental Protection Agency is preparing paperwork for the White House that would set a single national standard for fuel economy. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the plan has not yet been made public.

President Donald Trump has said he wants to revoke California’s authority as part of an effort to relax mileage standards nationwide.

Administration moves to rescind that authority, which was granted by Congress, would likely face legal challenges.

The plan would have to be posted in the Federal Register and be subject to public comment.

