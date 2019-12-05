HOW CAN I BE EXPOSED?

Most exposure comes from breathing contaminated air, with industrial sources releasing large amounts. Auto exhaust, cigarette smoke and wood fires also release butadiene.

AD

WHAT ARE THE HEALTH EFFECTS?

It can cause dizziness, nausea and headaches and irritate the eyes, nose and throat. It’s also can cause cancer. Jefferson County emergency management officials said the elevated levels in Port Neches did not pose a serious health risk.

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN IT’S RELEASED?

Half of the butadiene released into the air breaks down within about six hours, and it evaporates quickly from water and soil.

Source: The Agency for Toxic Substances & Disease Registry, https://bit.ly/2LlM1Dh

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD