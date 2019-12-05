A person who answered the phone at the company declined to comment. But Assendelft said the owner told the agency “there was some material that ended up in the river” after an apparent collapse of a dock or shoreline.

The state agency plans to inspect the site from a boat Friday and will use a drone for an aerial view if weather allows, he said.

The site formerly was occupied by the Revere Copper and Brass Corp., which produced uranium parts and was a subcontractor for the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb during World War II, according to U.S. Department of Energy documents.

Assendelft said river sediments in the area are tested periodically.

A U.S. Environmental Protection Agency spokeswoman said surveys of the site in the 1980s detected no radiation above background levels.

