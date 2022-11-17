Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Having a moat might seem like an advantage when it comes to controlling who gets into your country. That’s not the case for Britain, where a surge in migrants arriving by boat is overwhelming the asylum system. In response, the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revived plans to deport some asylum seekers to Rwanda, where they’d be allowed to settle if their claims are approved.

With record numbers of displaced people seeking refuge globally, the idea of “offshoring” migrants has gained traction in numerous countries, from Denmark to Australia to the US. Before moving forward, however, governments should ensure that such policies are both a practical and humane alternative to the existing asylum system. Britain’s scheme fails that test.

Under the “migration and economic development partnership” with Rwanda announced last April, asylum seekers attempting to cross into the UK are given an initial screening by British authorities. Anyone judged to have entered the UK illegally is eligible for deportation, with the exception of unaccompanied minors and families with children under 18, as well as individuals who might face the threat of persecution in Rwanda. Deportees granted protection by Rwanda’s government would be eligible to live there but would not be permitted to return to the UK. According to the Home Office, unsuccessful applicants “could still be granted an immigration status or be removed to their country of origin or other country where they have a right to reside.” (A spokesperson for the Rwandan government disputes the assertion that unsuccessful applicants could face deportation.)

The British policy is based loosely on Australia’s program of sending maritime migrants to Papua New Guinea and Nauru for processing. Under former President Donald Trump, the US piloted its own offshoring program, requiring those seeking asylum at the southern border to remain in Mexico while their claims were processed. Proponents of the Rwanda deal say that sending migrants to East Africa will reduce overcrowding in processing centers, give genuine refugees a home, deter those looking to enter Britain illegally, and put human smugglers out of business.

Despite the potential benefits, offshoring schemes have suffered from poor implementation and oversight. Human rights agencies have decried conditions in Australian-funded asylum processing centers. Migrants enrolled in the “Remain in Mexico” program have also endured abuse, which is one reason why President Joe Biden has moved to scrap it.

Britain’s partnership with Rwanda carries similar risks. Rwanda’s less than spotless human rights record has already raised concerns from politicians on both sides of the House of Commons. An initial plane carrying migrants was grounded in June by the European Court of Human Rights, pending judicial review of the policy in UK courts. Even if the policy proceeds, it won’t solve the larger problem. Rwanda can reportedly process up to 500 migrants a year — less than 2% of the numbers arriving to the UK in boats this year.

The government would do better to focus on improving the existing system. Investments in staffing and technology are needed to clear the Home Office’s backlog of nearly 100,000 asylum claims, which is costing taxpayers £5.6 million ($6.6 million) per day on accommodations for migrant arrivals. The government should allow asylum-seekers to work while their claims are being processed, affording them a basic dignity while filling labor shortages.

A change of tone would also help. Claims that the country is experiencing a migrant “invasion” have only made it harder to gain support for practical solutions. Sunak has made more effort to cooperate with French President Emmanuel Macron on such challenges — including signing a deal on Monday intended to reduce illegal Channel crossings — but not enough to replace the more effective arrangements that had prevailed before Brexit.

The UK has shown itself capable of leadership on some migration issues, including by extending residency rights to many in Hong Kong and offering protection to refugees from Ukraine and Afghanistan. Pushing ahead with an ill-considered scheme to send asylum seekers to Africa would not only harm migrants themselves but also tarnish this hard-earned reputation.

(Corrects description of asylum procedures in Rwanda and adds response from the Rwandan government in third paragraph of editorial published Nov. 16.)

The Editors are members of the Bloomberg Opinion editorial board.

