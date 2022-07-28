Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This week, tens of thousands of budding lawyers sit for the bar examination. For the second year in a row, the big news is about technology. Last July, Examplify — the software used for remote testing — crashed repeatedly. Just weeks before this year’s exam, test-takers who’d bought new Windows laptops were informed that their devices were incompatible with the test.

They were advised to find another to borrow.

I’m no fan of the bar exam, which I consider both pointless and exclusionary. But if it’s going to exist, those in charge shouldn’t be strewing unnecessary technological obstacles in the path of test-takers. Lately, if unintentionally, that’s exactly what’s happened.

For well over a decade, applicants for the bar have been able to tote their laptops to the examination room to complete portions of the test. In the pandemic year of 2020, the process went remote, and Examplify, which is optimized to keep test-takers from cheating, became a crucial tool.

Ever since, one horror story has followed another.

In July of that year, the system crashed during Michigan’s first-in-the-nation all-online exam. ExamSoft, the maker of Examplify, blamed a distributed denial of service attack. When the remote test was given more widely in October, the company trumpeted that 98% of the 30,000 takers experienced no software problems.

Hmmm. Sounds good. But 98% flawless means 2% flawed. That’s 200 times the 0.01% failure per individual session that’s considered the hallmark of highly reliable software.

Then came 2021 – and things got really bad. How bad? Let the headlines tell the tale:

July 28: “Remote Bar Examinees Report Blank Screens, Lost Time, Panic and Looking ‘Death in the Eye’”

July 30: “‘Devastating’ Anxiety as Remote Bar Exam Tech Crashes Again”

August 2: “Plaintiffs’ firm eyes class action over bar exam tech problems”

August 21: “ExamSoft Deeply Sorry for Glitches that Crashed Bar Exams”

September 28: “Calif. bar exam probe details tech failures, computer crashes”

Oh, well. That’s ancient history. It’s 2022, a brand-new year with upgraded software and a fresh cadre of test-takers, who once more are sitting for the examination in person, and everything is terrific — oh, wait.

Earlier this month, the new incompatibility was discovered. Intel has released its 12th generation chipsets, and due to their architecture, laptops built with them can’t run Examplify. As a result, those who’d plunked down good money for what the crusty wordsmith Edwin Newman used to call the “latest in thing” found themselves “scrambling to secure older laptops.”

Which is a shame, given that we’ve known since at least January that the 12th Gen chips were coming. Six months might not seem like a lot of lead time, but software makers are supposed to be nimble. When they’re not, the digital world lets them know it.

“You can’t take the Bar exam if your laptop is too modern,” chortled a post on YCombinator. Wrote a commentator at Slashdot, “once again, legitimate users get screwed over by terribly written anti cheat software.”

Moreover, it’s not just budding lawyers with Windows machines who must ensure that their device isn’t too new. As the Verge reminds us, the list of Examplify exclusions is ... long:

“Examplify’s software doesn’t support desktops, Chromebooks, or computers that run Linux either — only MacBooks that run macOS Catalina or above, or Windows laptops new enough that they offer Windows 10 or 11, but old enough not to come with the new Intel processors.”

That’s a lot of forbidden products — I feel for those who still love Windows RT! — and the bar examiners go along because that’s what their chosen software requires.

Perhaps we shouldn’t place all the blame on the state bars. But we have to face the fact that the tail is now wagging the proverbial dog. Not only do law schools increasingly teach to the test; students must also, we might say, tech to the test. Budding lawyers require not only the correct body of knowledge but the correct laptop. It’s true that most law schools nowadays warn first-year students to purchase laptops that are compatible with Examplify. But that fact just reminds us that the same tail will often wag more than one dog.

Ironically, we’ve been down this road before. In 2017, for example, a Microsoft update to Windows 10 turned out to be incompatible with ExamSoft’s product. (We’re speaking here of an automatic update, one that most users probably didn’t know had happened.) In 2014, due to some glitch, thousands of bar applicants were unable to upload their essays.

Perhaps an acerbic post at Above the Law in the aftermath of the 2021 crashes summarized things best: “The rash of blue screens of death yesterday merely underscored that today’s bar applicants are just 21st century professionals living in a Microsoft 95 world.”

It still feels that way — that the bar examiners can’t keep up with the technology. Just one more reason to wonder why we put budding lawyers through all this in the first place.

Stephen L. Carter is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. A professor of law at Yale University, he is author, most recently, of "Invisible: The Story of the Black Woman Lawyer Who Took Down America's Most Powerful Mobster."

