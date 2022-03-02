The pipeline developer’s vice president Wade Boeshans said the project could move up to 12 million metric tons of carbon dioxide a year. That’s equal to removing the annual carbon emissions of 2.6 million cars.
Boeshans said the involvement of Hamm likely will help raise capital for the project. Hamm’s company helped lead a renaissance in the U.S. oil industry through the use of horizontal drilling to free oil trapped in shale rock.
Summit also may explore other options for the gas, including injecting it into old oil wells to boost production, Boeshans said. But that process has been largely unsuccessful so far in North Dakota.
Continental officials said they have no plans to use the gas for enhanced oil recovery.