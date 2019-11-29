The officer told KTUL-TV that the employee reached out to him personally and apologized, saying it was a joke.

Starbucks spokesperson Jory Mendes says the company is deeply sorry and has apologized to the officer who received the five cups.

Mory says the barista has been suspended pending the outcome of the internal investigation.

Last year, Starbucks closed stores and had employees undergo a anti-bias training after the arrest of two black men in a Philadelphia location. The coffee chain’s executives met with Arizona officers earlier this year after six officers were asked to leave a store because a customer felt unsafe.

