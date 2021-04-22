“(The series) will mobilize virtual sport, esports and gaming enthusiasts all around the world in order to reach new Olympic audiences,” the IOC said in a statement.
Details of prizes offered in some events are being finalized, the IOC said.
The Olympic body is hoping to reach more young people with a strategy for virtual sports and gaming and said the series “allows participants around the world to compete from home or their training facilities.”
___
AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports