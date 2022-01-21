I wrote about Wyman’s challenges in early 2020, after the first Covid-19 onslaught forced her to lay off 20 employees and work 17-hour shifts six days a week to stay afloat. Her insurer had refused to cover pandemic losses, and she hoped PPP funds might resuscitate her business. But like many entrepreneurs in her position, Wyman lacked connections to banks that were distributing the funds. It took four tries on her own to get the federal government’s computer systems to accept her PPP application, and by then all the money in the program had been exhausted. After Congress approved a second round of PPP funding, she managed to get about $105,000 in aid, and this money saved her from bankruptcy.