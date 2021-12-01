At the time, I was skeptical about some of these moves. The RBNZ has a history of moving aggressively, only to quickly reverse course. I have since come to appreciate its reasoning. The bank’s chief economist, Yuong Ha, laid out the case for risk management in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg News’s Matthew Brockett: “From where we sit, the outlook is demand might be a bit weaker, it might be a bit stronger depending on how households behave in this new world,” Ha said. “But it is still a world where inflation pressures are rising, capacity pressures are going to stick around for a while and hence you probably need to be removing monetary stimulus rather than maintaining it.”