Since the new variant has already appeared in many other countries, a better approach for the U.S. would be to change travel policy across the board — shifting the focus away from reliance on vaccine passports alone and requiring everyone entering the country to undergo thorough testing for omicron and an appropriate quarantine period. The omicron variant is probably already in the U.S., but it will be easier to understand and combat if it’s not continuously pouring in through unfettered travel.