New figures from Britain’s official statistics body estimate that about 1 in 25 people in private households in England had COVID-19 in the week before Christmas, as the highly transmissible omicron variant spread rapidly across the country. The Office for National Statistics said Friday that number jumped from 1 in 45 in the previous week. The figure was even higher in London, where officials said around 1 in 15 people was likely to test positive for coronavirus in the week up to Dec. 23. One in 25 is the equivalent of about 2 million people with coronavirus in England. That’s the highest number since the statistics body began estimating infection levels in May 2020.