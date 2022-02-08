SF: Based on this animal study, yes, that’s exactly what the data suggest. But we need to see what happens in people, where the response may be different. The lack of a stronger response could be due to the immune system responding to repeated infections or vaccinations by increasing antibody production against the first antigen it experienced. Or it could be because the antibody-making memory B-cells have developed the ability to recognize any variant once a third shot or an infection stimulates them again. This still needs to be worked out and if found to be the case, that would back the idea of not needing variant specific shots.