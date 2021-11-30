On the other hand, Walmart has imposed mandates only on its corporate employees. Front-line retail workers at Walmart are being offered incentives to get vaccinated, but they aren’t subject to mandates. That’s a reflection of the tightrope retailers continue to try to walk around mandates and their belief that front-line workers’ opposition to vaccines is unmalleable. It’s also a recognition that the pandemic has given retail workers good reason to question why they have tolerated low wages, poor benefits and indignities for so long — and explains why they’ve been leaving the industry in droves.Still, millions of retail workers have stayed on, and companies such as Walmart, Target Corp. and Costco Wholesale Corp. have tried to reward them — and attract new workers — by raising hourly wages and improving benefits. If retailers continue to make their workplaces more attractive to blue-collar workers, they’re likely to have more flexibility when it comes to doing other things properly — such as issuing vaccine mandates.