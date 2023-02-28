Omnicell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $28.4 million in its fourth quarter.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.
The Omnicell Inc. posted revenue of $297.7 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $286.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $5.6 million, or 12 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.3 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, Omnicell expects its per-share earnings to range from 4 cents to 14 cents.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $273 million to $283 million for the fiscal first quarter.
Omnicell expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.80 per share, with revenue ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.19 billion.
