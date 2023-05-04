Six in 10 US Small-Business Owners Tried to Hire Last Month

Six in 10 small-business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in April, with many raising pay in an effort to attract workers.
“The labor market continues to be a big challenge for small-business owners,” NFIB Chief Economist Bill Dunkelberg said in a statement. “More owners are raising compensation to compete, but labor quality remains a serious problem for owners.”
A net 40% of firms reported raising compensation in the month, down slightly from the prior month but still well-above pre-pandemic levels. About a fifth plan to raise compensation in the next three months, the survey showed.
The full report, which will include data on small-business optimism and credit conditions, will be released May 9.
