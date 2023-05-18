US, Taiwan Agree on Trade Initiative in Bid for Closer Ties

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US and Taiwan agreed to boost trade ties, the first tangible results under an initiative announced last year that faces vehement opposition from Beijing and clouds the outlook for a visit to the US next week by a Chinese commerce official. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Taiwan initiative isn’t a formal free-trade agreement and doesn’t address thorny issues such as tariffs, but it’s part of a broader drive to deepen trade ties amid heightened tensions with China. China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, has denounced the trade talks, saying any move to formalize such ties is a change to the uneasy status quo around Taiwan.

The agreement was announced hours after the Chinese embassy in Washington said Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao is scheduled to meet with Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo in Washington and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministerial meeting in Detroit.

Advertisement

The planned meetings with Wang come after US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan sat down with China’s top diplomat for two days of talks earlier this month as the two countries sought to ease tensions.

Read More: Top US and Chinese Officials Meet in New Bid to Ease Strain

The initial agreement announced Thursday under the US-Taiwan Trade Initiative will streamline customs, reduce wait times for trucks and vessels and improve regulation, Tai’s office said Thursday. Tai called it “an important step forward in strengthening the US-Taiwan economic relationship.”

“We look forward to continuing these negotiations and finalizing a robust and high-standard trade agreement that tackles pressing 21st century economic challenges.,” Tai said in a statement.

China’s government last year protested Washington’s deepening bilateral engagement with Taiwan.

Advertisement

In a statement after the US-Taiwan agreement was announced Thursday, the Chinese embassy in Washington said “the US must not negotiate agreements with sovereign implication or official nature with China’s Taiwan region or send any wrong signal to the ‘Taiwan independence’ separatist forces in the name of trade and economic interactions.”

The agreement also comes as President Joe Biden is in Japan to meet with leaders of the Group of Seven nations, with a focus on countering China’s influence.

Read more: Biden, G-7 Partners to Focus on China in Hiroshima Gathering

The Taiwan trade initiative was announced last June, days after President Joe Biden initiated the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for 13 other nations in the region. That deal was designed to counter China’s influence but didn’t include Taipei.

Advertisement

The measures announced Thursday will smooth border procedures and cut red tape, making it easier, faster, and less expensive for US businesses to sell products to Taiwan and Taiwanese customers, the trade representative’s office said. The steps on regulatory practices will boost transparency and mechanisms to help small- and medium-sized businesses better understand procedures, it said.

The initiative also will address money laundering, denial of entry for foreign public officials, and strengthened protections for whistleblowers, according to the trade office.

The US has also been pushing to offer Taiwan a better tax deal to facilitate investment in semiconductors and other high-end technology in the US.

Representative Mike Gallagher, the Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said Tai should be “commended” for initiating the negotiations with Taiwan, but that the US should negotiate a comprehensive free-trade agreement to lower tariffs, as well as a tax deal. Gallagher said there’s strong support from both Democrats and Republicans for those ideas, calling them important for economic and national security.

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the Pentagon was crafting a security assistance package for Taiwan using military equipment drawn from US inventory, and subsequently could seek funding to replenish its stockpiles.

“This is part of our long-standing commitment to upholding our obligations under the Taiwan Relations Act and other US policies and to doing our part to maintain peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” he told a Senate panel on Tuesday.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article