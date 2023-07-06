Fewer Small Businesses in US Are Raising Employee Pay 

Just over a third of US small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in June on net, the smallest share in more than two years, the National Federation of Independent Business said Thursday.

The net percentage of small firms boosting worker pay fell five points to 36% last month, the least since May 2021. That’s down substantially from a record high of 50% at the start of last year. Just under a quarter of owners said they plan to raise compensation in the next three months.