Six in 10 Small Businesses Hired Staff, or Tried To, in July

Six in 10 small-business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in July, highlighting the resilience of labor demand despite lingering concerns about the economic outlook.
“The small business economy continues to struggle with the current job market, with owners working hard to fill open positions,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist said in a note. “Hiring plans are trending down but are still historically strong in the face of a weakening economy.”
A net 38% of owners reported raising compensation in July, up from a two-year low of 36%. About a fifth plan to increase compensation in the next three months, the survey showed.
The full report, which will include data on small-business optimism and credit conditions, will be released August 8.
