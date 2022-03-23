Jekyll & Hyde Club, a New York restaurant popular with tourists for its horror-themed food and shows, filed for bankruptcy.

The kitschy eatery located in Greenwich Village owes creditors less than $7.5 million, including $1.5 million in back rent, according to papers filed in bankruptcy court in Manhattan.

Actors put on shows during dinner and each floor of the restaurant focuses on a different aspect of a fictional, 1930s British explorers club, from science fiction to the Gothic horror of its namesake characters, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

Club owner Deacon Brody Management Inc. will use Chapter 11 rules designed for small businesses to quickly rearrange debt without the usual expenses associated with bigger corporate reorganization cases, according to court papers.

Deacon Brody filed under the so-called Subchapter V section of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which makes it easier for owners to keep their interest even if they can’t fully repay creditors.

A lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The case is Deacon Brody Management, Inc., 22-10357, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

