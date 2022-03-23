Club owner Deacon Brody Management Inc. will use Chapter 11 rules designed for small businesses to quickly rearrange debt without the usual expenses associated with bigger corporate reorganization cases, according to court papers.

Deacon Brody filed under the so-called Subchapter V section of the U.S. bankruptcy code, which makes it easier for owners to keep their interest even if they can’t fully repay creditors.

A lawyer for the company did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.

The case is Deacon Brody Management, Inc., 22-10357, U.S. Bankruptcy Court Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

