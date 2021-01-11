A representative for Thrasio didn’t immediately respond for a request for comment on the company’s valuation.
Thrasio generated more than $100 million in profit on sales of $500 million in 2020, the statement shows.
The debt deal follows a $260 million Series C fundraising in July that was led by the private equity firm Advent International. Thrasio has completed six fundings in the past 14 months, co-founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer Josh Silberstein said in a statement. The company has raised a total of $1 billion since its inception.
“The success we’ve had to date is gratifying, but Thrasio’s real legacy will come from reinventing the very idea of what an omni-channel retailer is,” Silberstein said.
Thrasio buys brands for everyday products from small business owners for a typical purchase price of more than $1 million. It then operates the brand with upgraded marketing, product development and supply chain management.
