Lacroix said she was advised by a lawyer at the time to stop renting on Airbnb but decided to take a gamble. “I don’t think I’ve done something wrong,” she said. “I’ve done something that broke the law. Doing something wrong is like stealing, but then there are laws that are petty. On paper it’s wrong, but this is a petty little law that no other city has but New York.” She has been more brazen on social media, where she calls herself the “Airbnb Queen” and a “lawless entrepreneur.”