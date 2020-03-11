Key Developments:

• Confirmed cases at 125,326 globally; 4,625 dead

• Trump clampdown is a hammer blow for airlines

• Italy closes down shops, restaurants as death toll rises

• NBA suspends season, Tom Hanks tests positive

• Australia and the U.K. unveil stimulus measures

• What It Means Now That the Coronavirus Is a Pandemic: QuickTake

Iran Asks IMF for $5 Billion to Assist With Coronavirus Efforts (4:51 p.m. HK)

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said the International Monetary Fund should adhere to its mandate, according to a statement from the nation’s central bank.

Iran earlier said the virus had probably passed its peak in two of its worst-hit provinces, Qom -- where the country’s outbreak started -- and Gilan in the northern Caspian Sea region. In a statement on state TV, Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki also said the number of test labs across the country will double by the end of the week to 50.

With 9,000 cases, Iran is the worst-hit country in the Middle East.

Tom Hanks, NBA Finally Wake America Up to Virus (4:30 p.m. HK)

In a few dizzying hours, America went from mostly being able to ignore the new coronavirus to finding it inescapable. On Wednesday evening, Hollywood superstar Tom Hanks revealed he had the virus. Around the same time, the National Basketball Association suspended the season after one of its own got a preliminary positive diagnosis. Together, the announcements brought the now global epidemic to the heart of America, targeting two of its biggest havens in times of crisis: entertainment and sports.

India’s $6.7 Billion Cricket League in Doubt (4:15 p.m. HK)

India’s suspension of most visas until April 15 will mean overseas players won’t be able to play any of the 60 matches for the $6.7 billion cricket league, according to a Press Trust India report, casting doubts on the event that was scheduled to start from March 29. India, with 60 cases so far and no deaths, has seen a spike in infection over the past few days.

European Airline and Travel Stocks Plunge to Lowest Since 2013 (4:05 p.m. HK)

European airline and travel stocks plunged to the lowest since August 2013 after Trump restricted travel to the U.S. from Europe for a month. The Stoxx 600 Travel & Leisure Index fell as much as 9.2%.

Long-haul carriers Lufthansa and Air France-KLM both fell more than 9%, while Airport owners and operators including Fraport, Aeroports de Paris also tumbled. The world’s largest duty-free store operator, Dufry, which forecast a drop in sales, slid 20%.

China Says Its Coronavirus Peak is Over (3:55 p.m. HK)

A spokesperson for China’s National Health Commission said Thursday that the peak of the current coronavirus outbreak in the country is “generally over”. Speaking at a briefing in Beijing, spokesperson Mi Feng said that China would stick with its prevention and control efforts firmly.

China reported just 15 new cases of infection and 11 additional deaths for Mar. 11, a dramatic fall from the thousands of new cases it was seeing daily last month. In total, China now has 80,793 cases of infection and 3,169 deaths. There have been 62,793 discharged patients.

The Shanghai stock benchmark is the only global gauge of note to post gains in the past month, while China is among the few of the world’s 20 largest bourses that’s yet to succumb to a bear market. Against the S&P 500 Index, the Chinese index is nearing its highest level in almost two years.

Greece Reports First Death (2:45 p.m. HK)

Greece reported its first coronavirus death Thursday morning. The government has already closed schools and canceled March 25 independence day parades, and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis cautioned people about the risk of going to church as concerns of the spread intensify. Greece has so far reported 99 confirmed cases.

CDC Raises Travel Warning for Europe (1:27 p.m. HK)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention raised its travel warning for Europe, advising Americans to avoid nonessential travel to specified countries in the region. “Travelers returning from the specified countries in Europe must stay home for 14 days after returning from travel, monitor their health, and practice social distancing,” the CDC said in a statement on its website.

The U.S. State Department earlier raised its travel advisory to Level 3, one step below the most severe category, as it cautioned American citizens against traveling abroad. The department warned that many parts of the world dealing with outbreaks of the virus “are taking action that may limit traveler mobility, including quarantines and border restrictions.”

Travel Bans Ineffective, Asia Airline Group Says (12:26 p.m. HK)

Governments should roll back or refrain from using travel restrictions as the coronavirus is mainly being spread through local transmission rather than imported cases, a trade group of Asian airlines said.

“Given that the Covid-19 outbreak is now progressing across the globe, it is time for a fundamental rethink on travel restrictions,” the Association of Asia Pacific Airlines said in a statement, shortly before U.S. President Donald Trump announced a 30-day suspension of travel from continental Europe to the U.S.

Emergency Virus Measure Introduced by House Democrats (12:18 p.m. HK)

House Democrats introduced their multibillion-dollar response to the economic dislocations caused by the coronavirus outbreak, legislation that would provide emergency paid sick leave, enhanced unemployment benefits and free coronavirus testing.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi plans to have the chamber vote on the bill Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump announced his own plan to try to contain the virus and deal with the economic impact.

Final Death Toll at 29 in China Hotel Collapse (11:53 a.m. HK)

A total of 29 people were killed after a hotel in southeastern Fujian province that was used to quarantine people affected by the coronavirus collapsed on March 7, China News Service reported.

New York Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade (11:16 a.m. HK)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said organizers have agreed to postpone this year’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus, according to a statement from his press office. No new date was given for the parade, which draws about 250,000 marchers and 1 million to 2 million spectators to Manhattan.

Trump Cancels Campaign Events (11:11 a.m. HK)

U.S. President Donald Trump canceled campaign events in Colorado and Nevada “out of an abundance of caution from the coronavirus outbreak,” White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in an emailed statement. The campaign’s Tim Murtaugh said in a Twitter post that Trump’s March 19 event in Milwaukee is also postponed and will be rescheduled

Twitter Makes Working From Home Mandatory (11:09 a.m. HK)

Twitter Inc. escalated its coronavirus response by mandating that all employees must work from home, having previously only recommended the practice. The San Francisco-based company has more than 35 offices around the world, with its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea locations already put on mandatory remote work due in part to government restrictions.

Pentagon Sets Travel Restrictions for Defense Staff (10:12 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Defense Department announced new travel restrictions for military personnel, civilians who work for the department and family members because of the coronavirus.

The restrictions, effective Friday, would “stop movement for the next 60 days” to and from “Level 3 designated locations,” Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said in a memorandum. Countries that have been designated Level 3 by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention include China, Italy, South Korea and Iran.

South Korea Adds 114 New Cases (9:45 a.m. HK)

South Korea’s health ministry reported 114 new coronavirus cases as of March 12, raising the total tally to 7,869 according to a statement. The total death toll rose to 66 from 60.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon said earlier that a total of 99 coronavirus patients are related to a call center in Guro District, according to JTBC. Seventy of those cases are from Seoul.

Trump Says He’s Suspending All Travel From Europe (9:15 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump said he will suspend all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days, the most far-reaching measure yet in the administration’s efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus.

The restrictions, which will not apply to the U.K., will go into effect Friday at midnight, he said in an Oval Office address.

The president asked Congress to take action to deliver paid sick leave to hourly workers who risk their livelihoods if they stay home. He also recommended that nursing homes curtail non-medically necessary visits.

Trump said he is deferring tax payments for certain individuals and businesses affected by the virus. He said the deferments would provide $200 billion in additional liquidity. He added that he is instructing the Small Business Administration to provide emergency capital to affected firms.

Duterte to Test for Virus as Cabinet Exposed to Patient (8:26 a.m. HK)

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will test for the new coronavirus after his finance and transportation secretaries announced they were exposed to an infected person and will go on self quarantine.

Australia Unveils A$17.6 Billion in Stimulus (8:12 a.m. HK)

Australia unveiled a A$17.6 billion ($11.4 billion) fiscal stimulus plan to buttress the economy from the coronavirus outbreak that threatens to tip the nation into its first recession since 1991.

The plan announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison includes A$1.3 billion in support over two years to safeguard the jobs of 120,000 apprentices. The government will also spend A$6.7 billion over four years to support the cash flow of small and medium businesses so they can pay wages during the expected downturn. In addition, the government will expand a tax write-off program with A$700 million in funding over four years to help businesses buy new equipment.

Nation With No Virus Bans Visitors, Quarantines Locals (8:01 a.m. HK)

El Salvador is imposing some of the world’s toughest controls to curb the spread of the new coronavirus before it has a single confirmed case of the disease. Governments from China to the U.S. have been accused of reacting too slowly to prevent the deadly illness from spreading. El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele said he doesn’t want to repeat their mistakes.

“How much would Italy give to be in our position and be able to declare a quarantine before having thousands of cases?” Bukele said in a national address. The measures involve a ban on all visitors to the country via all ports of entry who aren’t residents or diplomats. Residents who return to El Salvador will be quarantined for 30 days. Schools are suspended for 21 days.

CME to Close Trading Pits in Ripple to Agriculture (7:25 a.m. HK)

Shutdowns are starting to expand to the middle-America agriculture industry. Derivatives exchange CME Group said it will close its famed trading pits in Chicago at the end of Friday, a precaution to prevent a large gathering that may contribute to the virus’s spread. Elsewhere, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo shut down more than a week early, and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it was postponing an agriculture conference that had been scheduled for Kansas in early April.

U.K. Likely to Move to ‘Delay’ Phase of Response (6:30 a.m. HK)

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair a meeting of the U.K. Government’s emergency committee Thursday afternoon, and his office said he’s likely to announce that the virus response is moving to the “Delay” phase.

That means accepting that the virus spread can no longer be contained, and instead looking to slow its spread. Options include encouraging home-working, restricting large gatherings, and closing schools. Johnson’s government has faced questions about why it hasn’t done that sooner, but has insisted it’s following scientific advice about the most effective time to shift response.

--With assistance from Tim Ross, Jennifer Jacobs, Saleha Mohsin, Michael Hirtzer, Cecilia Yap, Clarissa Batino, Jason Scott, Alexandra Veroude and Derek Wallbank.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Adveith Nair in London at anair29@bloomberg.net;John Harney in Washington at jharney2@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stuart Wallace at swallace6@bloomberg.net, Adveith Nair