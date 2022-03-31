Higher pay is only slowly starting to bear fruit as 47% of small businesses reported open positions that they could not fill.

“Owners have continued to increase their compensation in March to attract the right employees for their open positions, however, these rising labor costs will be passed on to their consumers through higher selling prices,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement.

Six in 10 small-business owners reported hiring or trying to hire in March, with 92% of that group reporting few or no qualified applicants for their vacancies.

