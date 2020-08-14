An Amazon spokesman said the company is cooperating with the Canadian probe and will continue to support small- and medium-sized businesses that sell on their platform in the country.
The Competition Bureau is also examining whether Amazon’s policies “influence consumers to purchase products it offers for sale over those offered by competing sellers.” The regulator has asked third parties to provide input for the investigation.
FTC and EU
Canada’s move comes on the heels of an investigation by the European Union’s powerful competition watchdog, which was launched in 2019. A formal antitrust complaint is expected to be filed against the U.S. giant.
The world’s largest e-commerce company is is also facing scrutiny at home. Attorneys-general from New York and California have joined forces with the Federal Trade Commission to investigate its online marketplace.
Amazon has defended itself by saying the retail market is fiercely competitive and that the company accounts for a fraction of U.S. retail sales. Amazon has also touted the success of the independent merchants on its site, with global consumer chief Jeff Wilke recently talking up the company’s support for small businesses. “Our success depends on their success,” he said.
