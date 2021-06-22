“We are still analyzing the bills, but from what we can tell so far, we believe they would have significant negative effects on the hundreds of thousands of American small- and medium-sized businesses that sell in our store, and tens of millions of consumers who buy products from Amazon,” Brian Huseman, Amazon’s vice president of public policy, said in a statement Tuesday. He went on to say that without access to Amazon customers, sellers would find it harder to draw attention to their products, which in turn could reduce selection and push up prices for consumers. Huseman urged lawmakers to “thoroughly vet the language in the bills for unintended negative consequences.”