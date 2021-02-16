Amazon spokeswoman confirmed the acquisition, but no terms were disclosed.
The acquisition signals Amazon’s interest in letting small businesses use their own websites rather than trying to direct all their traffic to its marketplace, where merchants pay commissions on each sale as well as delivery fees. Shopify is popular among many online sellers because the Canadian company gives them more control over the customer experience.
Shopify shares slipped less than 1% on Tuesday.
News of the blog post, made a month ago, was reported earlier by Geekwire.
