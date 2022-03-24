But converting Amazon into a marketplace brought unexpected challenges. Cheap knockoffs flooded the site. Small businesses discovered that their professional lives were at the mercurial whims of cloistered and secretive executives in Seattle. And an expansion into countries like China brought new problems, such as unsafe products and rampant fraud.
The fourth episode of Foundering: The Amazon Story chronicles the epic expansion of the Amazon Marketplace, which generated tremendous growth for the company and unprecedented wealth for Bezos. It also attracted a litany of complaints from customers and competitors—and the critical attention of regulators around the word.
