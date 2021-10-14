“We really wanted to build a more powerful business tool with rewards that are up to date with what businesses need today,” Anna Marrs, AmEx’s group president of global commercial services, said in an interview. Marrs also oversees credit and fraud risk for the company. “Looking ahead, we’ll continue to evolve.”
AmEx is the country’s largest provider of small-business cards. The company, long known for cards that offer perks tied to spending on travel and dining, has been remixing rewards in recent months to capture the different kinds of spending happening during the pandemic.
With the latest changes, AmEx will raise the annual fee on the Platinum card to $695, the same level as the Platinum card for consumers.
