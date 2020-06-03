The firm has pulled back on adding new credit-card customers because it can’t get a clear picture of consumers’ financial health and employment trends. American Express itself committed to making no job cuts this year as it works through the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, which has sapped consumer spending and forced the company to increase its loan-loss reserves.
Still, Campbell said Wednesday, the firm’s attrition rates have held steady throughout the crisis. That’s helped bolster American Express’s card-fee revenue, which is likely to rise by a percentage in the “mid-teens” this quarter, he said.
