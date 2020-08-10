Marina Norville, a spokeswoman for AmEx, and Paul Bernardini of Kabbage declined to comment.
AmEx is already the largest provider of small-business credit cards in the country. With Kabbage, it could be a bigger provider of loans to mom-and-pop shops as well -- a strategy it’s already pursuing within its consumer card business.
In the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, Kabbage furloughed hundreds of workers and suspended customer credit lines as it contended with a slowdown in spending at small businesses nationwide. More recently, the Atlanta-based firm has focused on providing small businesses with loans from the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program.
Barron’s reported earlier this month that Kabbage had hired FT Partners after receiving expressions of interest. An FT Partners representative declined to comment.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.