Consumers also are slowly getting back to the skies and on the road. Spending on travel and entertainment by individual consumers and businesspeople was up a whopping 124% from a year ago, though it’s still down about 29% from pre-pandemic levels.
“The growth momentum is fueled by robust spending by consumers and small businesses on goods and services,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in an interview Friday after AmEx announced its results. “In consumer, in particular, that spending is fueled by our millennial and Gen Z cardmembers.”
The increase in spending helped boost AmEx’s overall revenue to $10.93 billion, topping the $10.54 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
