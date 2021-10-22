Consumers are back -- at least based on how they’re using their AmEx cards.

Billed business, a measure of spending on American Express Co. cards, reached a record $280 billion in the third quarter, driven by an uptick in goods-and-services purchases, which includes things like clothing, electronics and home-improvement projects. Such spending rose about 18% from a year earlier, but it’s also up 19% from the same period in 2019, before the pandemic took hold. 

Consumers also are slowly getting back to the skies and on the road. Spending on travel and entertainment by individual consumers and businesspeople was up a whopping 124% from a year ago, though it’s still down about 29% from pre-pandemic levels.

“The growth momentum is fueled by robust spending by consumers and small businesses on goods and services,” Chief Financial Officer Jeff Campbell said in an interview Friday after AmEx announced its results. “In consumer, in particular, that spending is fueled by our millennial and Gen Z cardmembers.”

The increase in spending helped boost AmEx’s overall revenue to $10.93 billion, topping the $10.54 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

