“This misconduct should not have happened,” AmEx said Monday in a statement. “As a result of an internal investigation, we terminated employees and disciplined others, made product changes, adjusted our sales compensation plan, required additional training, and reinforced our permitted sales practices and policies.”
Between 2018 and September 2021, Premium Wire and a separate working capital solution it’s also investigating represented 0.5% of AmEx’s total network volumes and less than 0.25% of its global revenue, AmEx said.
AmEx has previously said it’s been responding to a regulatory review led by the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Justice Department’s Civil Division “regarding historical sales practices relating to certain small-business card sales.”
