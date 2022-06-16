Anti-Tech Group Attacks Apple, Amazon Over Fees in Latest Ad Campaign 

Placeholder while article actions load

Tech critics and advocates alike are pouring money into advertising campaigns in hopes of swaying undecided lawmakers before a floor vote expected this summer on a bill aimed at curbing the power of technology giants. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Tech Oversight Project, a nonprofit group that says its aim is to hold tech companies accountable, is launching a campaign worth several hundred thousand dollars attacking internet giants for charging small businesses unnecessary fees that are passed onto consumers.

The ads urge constituents to call their senators and ask them to pass a bill that would prevent companies including Alphabet Inc.’s Google, Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. from putting their own products ahead of those of competitors.

The antitrust legislation, which is led by US Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat, is poised for a vote before the end of July. Time is ticking for Congress to take significant action on outstanding bills before the August recess, when lawmakers will switch to campaigning for the November midterm elections. The Senate also has competing priorities, including potential legislation on gun safety, US competitiveness and climate change.

Advertisement

The Tech Oversight Project has funding from Omidyar Network, which was established by EBay founder Pierre Omidyar, and the Economic Security Project, which is chaired by Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes. The ads will appear on digital platforms and on television through July 4, running in swing states Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire. The campaign will also be featured digitally in Colorado and New York.

The ads criticize tech companies and industry groups for spending millions lobbying against the antitrust legislation. Amazon, Google, Apple and Meta spent $16.7 million lobbying in the first quarter of 2022, according to federal lobbying disclosures.

The Computers and Communications Industry Association, a tech-funded lobbying group, spent $22 million on broadcast and cable TV ads in early June, plus another $2.8 million on social media ads since the beginning of this year, according to AdImpact. The Competitiveness Coalition, which is led by former Senator Scott Brown and favors minimal regulation, launched its first television ad campaign against the Klobuchar bill this week.

The tech bill has received increased media attention in recent weeks, including a 20-minute segment on John Oliver’s “Last Week Tonight” on HBO and appearances by Klobuchar on MSNBC shows.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article