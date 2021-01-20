Treasuries were little changed. Oil pared a rally late in the trading session as concerns over lackluster consumption amid the pandemic crept back in. Gold and copper climbed. The loonie rose to a two-year high after the Bank of Canada predicted a strong second half rebound.

AD

Investors looked past a fresh stumble in the rollout of vaccines and elevated infection rates, toward the promise of increased economic support and an expanded federal effort to get shots to more Americans under President Joe Biden. Stimulus plans in Japan and Europe will come under further scrutiny Thursday after central bank decisions in those jurisdictions.

AD

“If stimulus happens at the same time that people get vaccinated, the optimism can’t help but build,” said Keith Buchanan, a portfolio manager for GLOBALT Investments in Atlanta. “It’s a fairly safe bet there will be another stimulus package with more direct payments to consumers and individuals and more help for small businesses.”

Investors are counting on more aid to help propel economic growth under Biden, who is planning a flurry of executive orders on his first day. Still, it won’t be all smooth sailing, with Janet Yellen encountering early Republican resistance to Biden’s relief plan in her confirmation hearing to become Treasury secretary.

AD

On the virus front, Germany suffered record daily deaths and a study on the South African variant raised concern about the efficacy of vaccines.

These are some key events coming up:

AD

• Policy decisions are due Thursday from the Bank of Japan, Bank Indonesia and the European Central Bank.

• Earnings are due from companies including Kia Motors Corp., Schlumberger Ltd. and Yes Bank Ltd.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

• S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 8:36 a.m. in Tokyo. The gauge climbed 1.4% on Wednesday.

• Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.8%.

• Hang Seng futures earlier gained 0.2%.

• Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.8%.

Currencies

• The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.1%.

• The yen was at 103.52 per dollar.

• The offshore yuan was at 6.4616 per dollar.

• The euro bought $1.2116.

Bonds

• The yield on 10-year Treasuries held at 1.08%.

Commodities

• West Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.6% to $52.99 a barrel.

• Gold was at $1,871.57 an ounce.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com