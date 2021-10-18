Sellers suspect Amazon is reluctant to hand out brand-gating protection because it wants to ensure the marketplace is competitive. The more products the company protects, the less chance a wholesaler might emerge who can offer customers a better price. The downside is that some brands find themselves in a constant war with the counterfeiters. “This is the price you pay when you have an open marketplace, these sellers are going to be coming and going all the time,” said Chris McCabe, a former Amazon employee who now advises sellers.